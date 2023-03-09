Kevin Durant, who has played just three games for the Phoenix Suns thus far, was a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an injury suffered during a pre-game workout. Video shows Durant getting work in before the game against the team that drafted him all the way back in 2007.

As he goes to the basket for a layup or dunk, he slips on the floor and tweaks his left ankle. Take a look:

Fortunately for the Suns, Durant was able to finish his workout after the slip. However, Phoenix ultimately decided to hold him out of the game -- a 31-point win over the Thunder. Durant is set to undergo an MRI on Thursday, per ESPN.

"I feel bad for him because he feels bad," Suns coach Monty Williams told reporters. "I saw his face and -- I've been around him so many times -- I know what he's feeling, and I don't want him feeling that way at all."

An MCL injury earlier this season forced Durant to miss 20 games, including several that came after he was traded to the Suns.

In the three games Durant has played in Phoenix, he has been stellar. The Suns have not lost with Durant in the lineup, and he is averaging almost 27 points per game on 69 percent shooting. The Suns traded an enormous package to land him in the hopes that he can take a team that lost in the 2021 Finals over the hump.

Health is one of the major concerns about his ability to do so. Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul have all dealt with injuries in recent years, so even if it means sacrificing seeding, the Suns are going to focus on rest and recovery down the stretch.