Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors expect star forward back at some point during team's upcoming road trip

Kevin Durant won't be out much longer with his ankle injury.

After Durant missed the Golden State Warriors' 106-104 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, head coach Steve Kerr provided an update regarding his star player's return, saying he expects him back during the team's four-game road trip.

Steve Kerr says he expects Kevin Durant to return sometime during the four-game trip. Doesn’t know which game, but says he’ll be back. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) March 14, 2019

Durant initially suffered the ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State's 115-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Mark Medina of the Mercury News summarized how Durant suffered his right ankle ailment.

"Durant suffered the injury during a 115-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at Oracle Arena. Durant landed awkwardly on his right ankle after attempting to throw the ball through a double team. He stayed on the floor, but eventually stood up on his own. Durant then walked to the locker room without needing any assistance with 6:34 left in the game."

Andre Iguodala started in Durant's place at Houston while Alfonzo McKinnie made the start for K.D. against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 28 -- the only other game Durant has missed this season.

The Warriors' four-game road trip includes games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves. The game against OKC will take place on Saturday while the matchup vs. the Timberwolves is on Tuesday. That basically means Durant could return any time between Saturday and Tuesday.

Following Golden State's victory over Houston, the Warriors now hold a 4.5 game lead over the third-seeded Houston Rockets and a 1.5 game lead over the second-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Although the Warriors have certainly gone through their struggles as of late -- they've lost six of their past 11 games -- they're in no sense of urgency to rush Durant back from his injury.

The 30-year-old veteran has averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game this season.