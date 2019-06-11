Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors president says K.D. suffered Achilles injury in Game 5 of NBA Finals, will have MRI
Durant's return to the Warriors in the NBA Finals was cut short due to another injury
The Golden State Warriors got a massive win against the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 on Monday night. They also suffered a major loss. Kevin Durant was forced to leave the game in the second quarter after suffering an apparent right Achilles injury in his first game back since straining his calf.
After spending over a month sidelined due to the calf injury that he suffered against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals, Durant returned to action for Game 5 against the Raptors on Monday night. The reigning Finals MVP got off to a hot start, as he scored connected on his first three attempts from beyond the arc and scored 11 points in the first quarter. Unfortunately, his return was cut short in the second quarter when he re-injured his right leg.
After the halftime break, the Warriors announced that Durant would not return to the game due to a "right lower leg injury" and will get an MRI on Tuesday.
Following the game, a visibly emotional Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers met with the media members in attendance in Toronto and confirmed that Durant had, in fact, sustained an Achilles injury, but that the full extent of the injury was not yet known.
"It's an Achilles injury," Myers said, while fighting off tears. "I don't know the extent of it. He'll have an MRI tomorrow ... I don't believe there's anybody to blame. But I understand this world. And if you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department."
During the third quarter, Durant was spotted leaving the Warriors' locker room at Scotiabank Arena on crutches which provides fans with another indication of how serious Durant's latest injury is.
While his long-term health now comes into question, Durant took to social media to show support for his teammates after their victory in Game 5.
"I'm hurting deep in the soul right now I can't lie," Durant wrote. "But seeing my brother get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life. #dubs"
We will know more regarding the severity of Durant's injury after his MRI on Tuesday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dubs win Game 5, stay alive: Takeaways
The Warriors stay alive and force a Game 6 back at Oracle on Thursday night
-
Finals breakdown: Raptors vs. Warriors
The Warriors will look to force a Game 7 with a win in their last-ever game at Oracle Aren...
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
The Warriors forced a Game 6 in Oakland with a 106-105 win in Toronto
-
2019 NBA Finals predictions
Our panel of NBA experts doesn't see the Raptors stopping the Warriors from winning their third...
-
NBA Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the schedule and viewing information for the NBA Finals, along with the complete results...
-
Drake trolls Green after Game 5 tech
Drake continues to try and get under Green's skin from the sideline