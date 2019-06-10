Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star is a game-time decision for Game 5 of NBA Finals
Durant practiced with the Warriors for the first time since his injury on Sunday
The Golden State Warriors have been pushed to the brink of elimination by the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals. A big reason that they're facing a 3-1 deficit in the series is the various injuries they've dealt with. Most notable among them is the calf injury that has kept Kevin Durant on the sideline since Game 5 of their second-round series against the Houston Rockets.
Whether or not Durant returns for Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night in Toronto remains to be seen, but the All-Star forward practiced with the team on Sunday and he will be a game-time decision for the critical contest on Monday night.
"He looked good," Kerr said of Durant to media members on Monday morning. 'We'll see where it goes."
If Durant does play in Game 5, he's not expected to have a minute restriction, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
With his return to practice on Sunday, Kerr said that he is more hopeful about Durant's potential return than he has been in the past.
"Yeah," Kerr replied when asked if he was feeling more optimistic about Durant's status. "Because he hasn't done what he's going to do today. He's doing more today, and we'll know more after that."
Kerr has previously stated that Durant could potentially play in the series after just one practice.
"It's feasible," Kerr said. "But again, it's really a day-to-day thing. If we had a crystal ball, we would have known a long time ago what we were dealing with. It's just an injury; there's been a lot of gray area. So literally it's just day to day and how the progress is coming. And at this point he's still not ready."
If Durant is ultimately cleared to play in Game 5, one would have to wonder about the level of rust that he would be dealing with after being sidelined for over a month. But, Durant at even 60 or 70 percent would provide a big boost to the Warriors, who have looked lost without him at times against the Raptors.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tony Parker to retire from the NBA
Parker played in the NBA for 18 seasons
-
Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Warriors vs. Raptors game 10,000 t...
-
Report: Pelicans hiring Swin Cash
Cash will serve under the Pelicans' David Griffin
-
Curry has to come out swinging in Game 5
Curry has to be better than he was in Game 4, even if that means taking matters into his own...
-
Matthews tears ACL during workout
Michigan product might not play at all during his rookie season in 2019-20
-
2019 NBA Finals predictions
Our panel of NBA experts doesn't see the Raptors stopping the Warriors from winning their third...