Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star ruled out for Wednesday's game against Rockets due to bruised ankle

The Golden State Warriors will be without one of their top assets when they take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

All-Star forward Kevin Durant didn't practice on Tuesday and has been ruled out against the Rockets.

Kevin Durant didn’t practice in Houston tonight. Will not play vs Rockets tomorrow. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2019

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns, Durant was looking to pass the ball in the low post and collided with a pair of Suns. Durant ended up coming down awkwardly on his right ankle and immediately went to the locker room for further treatment.

Durant was diagnosed with a right ankle contusion and didn't return for the final 6:34 in the final quarter of Golden State's 115-111 loss to Phoenix.

The Warriors star forward did walk off the court under his own power. Durant also twisted that same ankle earlier this month against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This will mark just the second game that Durant has missed this season. On Feb. 28 against the Orlando Magic, Durant sat out for a simple night of rest.

Prior to exiting the game against the Suns, Durant scored 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting in addition to dishing out three assists and recording a pair of steals. After tweaking his right ankle against Philadelphia, Durant didn't miss any time. Throughout the 2018-19 season, Durant has put together averages of 27.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.