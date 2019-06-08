Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star struggled during practice, isn't ready to play, per report
Durant hasn't played since Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round series with the Rockets
The Golden State Warriors have been pushed to the brink by the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals. A big reason that they're facing a 3-1 deficit in the series, is the various injuries they've dealt with. Most notable among them is the calf injury that has kept Kevin Durant on the sideline since Game 5 of their second-round series against the Houston Rockets.
Whether or not Durant returns for Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night in Toronto remains to be seen, but based on the most recent reporting from ESPN's Brian Windhorst, it doesn't look good. Following the Warriors' Game 4 loss, Windhorst reported that Durant struggled during practice, and just isn't ready to play.
Windhorst's full report:
Here's what I do know. Durant just isn't ready. His body's not ready. The trainers don't believe it, he doesn't believe it, he tried to do some stuff in practice yesterday, it didn't work. There was frustration all around, I'm sure from Kevin about it. Steve Kerr was really clipped about it. He basically said today, 'I'm not gonna give you any updates about Durant. I'm just gonna tell you whether he's playing or not.' He's frustrated about it too.
There's no surprise that this is a frustrating situation for everyone involved. Not only are the Warriors facing the rare position of trailing 3-1 in the Finals, but just a few days ago it seemed Durant was on the verge of returning.
In addition, the Warriors have to feel like they wouldn't be facing this kind of deficit if they had a healthy Durant in this series, let alone the other injuries they're dealing with.
In any case, it will be fascinating to see how the Warriors respond in Game 5 after two straight losses, regardless of whether Durant is on the floor or not.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
The Raptors came away with a 105-92 win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals
-
NBA Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the schedule and viewing information for the NBA Finals, along with the complete results...
-
2019 NBA Finals predictions
Our panel of NBA experts doesn't see the Raptors stopping the Warriors from winning their third...
-
Finals breakdown: Raptors vs. Warriors
The Raptors have seized a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals
-
D'Antoni, Rockets renew contract talks
The former Coach of the Year has renewed contract talks with Houston
-
KD last man between dynasty and defeat
If Durant can come back in Game 5, this series is not over