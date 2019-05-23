Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star unlikely to return for start of NBA Finals due to calf strain

It appears the Golden State Warriors will have to continue their postseason run without Kevin Durant.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two-time Finals MVP is unlikely to return for Game 1 when the NBA Finals begin on May 30 due to his calf strain injury.

Kevin Durant (calf strain) is unlikely to return for start of the NBA Finals, but the Golden State Warriors are hopeful that he returns at some point during. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 23, 2019

Durant initially injured his right calf in the second round against the Houston Rockets on May 8. While the injury wasn't considered "severe," the Warriors have been mum regarding the status and timetable of Durant's return as they've been re-evaulating their star on a weekly basis.

Despite missing their leading scorer over the last several games, the Warriors have managed to go 6-0 without Durant, including wins in Games 5 and 6 over the Houston Rockets in the semifinals and a sweep over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.

While the Warriors await their 2019 Finals opponent -- the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks are tied at two games apiece in the East finals -- they will undoubtedly want Durant back for the championship series -- especially with his help in guarding the likes of either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard during the closing minutes of a tight game.