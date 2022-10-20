As the sport of pickleball grows in popularity across the United States, more and more professional athletes are investing in the game. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has now joined the likes of LeBron James and Tom Brady by investing in a Major League Pickleball expansion team, according to Forbes.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion, invested in the team through his company Thirty Five Ventures, which he co-founded with agent Rich Kleiman. Kleiman said he and Durant want to help grow a sport that is already on the rise in America.

"35V is committed to investing in the future of sports and emerging opportunities, and Major League Pickleball is a league we are incredibly excited about," Kleiman said, via Forbes. "We can't wait to build this team from the ground up as well as work to elevate the sport and the league to unprecedented heights. As an avid pickleball player and fan, the interest in the sport was a natural fit."

Just recently, Brady and former tennis star Kim Clijsters invested in a team. James, Kevin Love, and Draymond Green teamed up to do the same thing in September. MLP is preparing to expand to 16 teams for the 2023 season, and its teams will compete at various events in different cities for prizes totaling $2 million.

This is far from Durant's first investment in professional sports. Back in May, Durant became a minority owner of the NWSL's Gotham FC, and he also owns part of the Philadelphia Union of the MLS.