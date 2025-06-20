Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant has become an investor in UEFA Champions League team Paris Saint-Germain and will serve as a consultant on the club's potential plans to expand into basketball, according to The Athletic. Durant's investment in Paris Saint-Germain comes via the expansion of Durant's existing partnership with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which has expressed interest in launching a basketball team in Paris, coinciding with the NBA's exploration of expansion to Europe.

Durant had reportedly made a previous investment in Paris Saint-Germain, a single-digit million shareholding, via his investment firm Boardroom. However, private equity firm Arctos then purchased a 12.5% stake in the team in December 2023, which Durant has now exited to take a direct minority stake that is roughly the same size as his previous investment. As Durant's exit from the stake acquired via Arctos is taken up via other means from the fund, Arctos has not diluted and its stake remains 12.5 percent.

As part of the partnership between Boardroom and QSI (which includes commercial, investment, and media content initiatives), Durant will also consult PSG on their multi-sport strategy, "including potential plans in basketball." Paris Saint-Germain currently has men's and women's soccer, youth soccer, handball and judo in its sports portfolio.

"It is an honour to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain -- a club and a city that is so close to my heart," Durant said. "This club has big plans ahead and I can't wait to be a part of the next phase of growth and to explore new investment opportunities with QSI."

The Athletic reported in March that NBA commissioner Adam Silver plans to pitch the outline of a plan to expand the NBA to Europe to the league's Board of Governors. A prospective league would include teams in cities such as London and Paris. A European NBA league may come via a collaboration with the EuroLeague, which notably already includes a Paris basketball team.