Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving 'pushing' Nets to sign Carmelo Anthony, per report
Anthony has also been linked to a few other teams, but has yet to receive any offers
The Nets remain intrigued by the possibility of adding veteran forward Carmelo Anthony to their roster, and the team's two new All-Stars -- Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving -- are" pushing" for Brooklyn to sign Anthony, according to a report from The Athletic.
The Brooklyn Nets remain interested in potentially signing Anthony, who recently trained with a group of their players in Los Angeles, including Kyrie Irving. In fact, one source told The Athletic that Irving and Kevin Durant, who both joined the Nets in July, are "pushing" the club to sign Anthony.
Nets General Manager Sean Marks will have the final say, and it's unclear if Marks is willing to take a chance on Anthony, who was born in Brooklyn and remains a popular player among New York basketball fans. Anthony has not played in an NBA game since being banished by the Houston Rockets last November.
Marks, according to a source, did watch Anthony train recently in what was described as an informal workout. Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson has also watched Anthony play this summer.
Anthony, who last played in an NBA game as a member of the Houston Rockets on Nov. 8, wants another shot in the league and has said that he is willing to accept any role.
"I know I can still play," Anthony said earlier this month. "My peers know I can still play. I don't think it's about basketball anymore. I think it's about me as a person willing to accept certain roles on basketball teams. Am I willing to accept a certain role on a basketball team? Yes."
In addition to the Nets, Anthony has also been linked to the Lakers and Clippers, and his representatives have also been in communication with the 76ers, per The Athletic. He's also set to participate in an informal workout with his former team, the Knicks, on Thursday.
While Anthony's days as an All-Star-caliber player are certainly behind him, he can still score, and could potentially contribute to a team in a reserve role. He's clearly not yet ready to call it a career, so it will simply be a matter of whether the Nets -- or any other team -- are interested in his services over the offseason.
