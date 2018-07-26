Kevin Durant 'loved' LeBron James' decision to go to the Lakers and says it was the 'perfect move'

Earlier this summer, LeBron James once again left the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency, signing a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. It will be an interesting move from a basketball perspective, as the Lakers likely won't be title contenders in a crowded Western Conference -- at least not right away.

Still, it was a move that many people respected, especially his peers, who see the work he's put in to earn the choice to play wherever he wants. The latest star to come out in support of LeBron's move, is another of the best players in the world, and one who knows quite a bit about making interesting free agency decisions: Kevin Durant. The Golden State Warriors star said in a recent interview that he "loved" LeBron signing with the Lakers, and added it was a "perfect move." Via The Undefeated:

James went from being an NBA Finals rival to a Pacific Division rival the reigning NBA champion Warriors will play at least four times next season. Warriors forward Kevin Durant told The Undefeated that he "loved" his fellow superstar's decision to start over in Los Angeles. "I thought it was the perfect decision, the perfect move," said Durant during an Alaska Airlines-sponsored event at Oakland International Airport. "He did everything you're supposed to do in Cleveland, the perfect next step for him. He's kind of breaking down the barriers of what an NBA superstar is supposed to be. You feel like you're supposed to just play it out in one spot. I think he did a good job of giving you different chapters. And it's going to make his book more interesting when it's done."

Given Durant's choice to control his destiny and join the Warriors a few summers ago, it's not surprising at all that he's in favor of LeBron's latest decision. Plus, the two are friends, so of course Durant is going to be supportive.

But beyond simply showing love to his buddy, it was interesting how Durant noted LeBron breaking the mold of what NBA superstars are supposed to do. From his move to the Warriors, to his investments in the business and tech world, it certainly seems Durant is trying to follow in LeBron's footsteps in that aspect of superstardom.