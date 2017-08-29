Kevin Durant, Nike athlete: 'No one wants to play in Under Armours'

Kevin Durant is not a fan of Under Armour. USATSI

Kevin Durant, one of Nike's most famous athletes, is unsurprisingly not a public endorser of Under Armour. But he took a pretty interesting jab at the apparel and merchandise company in a podcast with Bill Simmons recently that might surprise you, given his relationship with Steph Curry -- Under Armour's most famous athlete, and his fellow teammate.

"I think a lot of kids, to be honest, they don't choose Maryland unless they play in like an Under Armour system coming up," Durant said. "Shoe companies have a real big influence on where these kids go. Nobody wants to play in Under Armours, I'm sorry. The top kids don't because they all play Nike."

Simmons even gave Durant a chance to run it back by asking if he thought Curry might approve of it, but he maintained his stance by declaring that "everybody" knew it to be true.

In addition to developing into the face of Nike (along with LeBron James), Durant, a Maryland native, famously chose to play his college ball for the University of Texas -- a Nike school and national brand -- over the likes of Maryland, North Carolina and other opportunities.

Although Maryland was sponsored by Nike at the time of Durant's recruitment, they switched to Under Armour in 2008 -- a major reason K.D. says the Terps have a hard time landing the area's top-flight talents.