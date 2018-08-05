Kevin Durant offers basketball advice to the son of Dwyane Wade: 'Be aggressive'

Tracking the rise of the sons of some of the NBA's elite has been all the rage this summer. While LeBron's son, Bronny, has drawn most of the attention, Dwywane Wade's son, Zaire, hasn't gone unnoticed.

The rising 16-year-old guard recently had a film session with two-time Finals MVP winner Kevin Durant, who offered up words of wisdom on how he could improve his game.

"You always gotta find an advantage out there where you can get in space," Durant told Zaire. "That's where you're going to be the best."

Durant, arguably the league's most unstoppable scorer, encouraged Zaire to shoot it, too. And to shoot it often. Aggressiveness, Durant said, is where Zaire needs to focus his energy.

"Shoot it," said Durant. "If you see a three, shoot it. You passed up a couple of threes I think you could have shot today. ... Shoot the ball. Be aggressive."

Zaire isn't a blue-chip prospect, but neither was his father, who held only three scholarship offers before signing with Marquette out of high school. That takes the pressure off Zaire as he considers potential college options. He doesn't have to be an immediate go-to guy, which Durant emphasized when envisioning what he could develop into down the line.

"I like when you're the second or third option and you're getting everybody involved and then boom, you just go off for 15, 16," said Durant. "I think you can get six, seven assists. Five or six rebounds too if you ain't scoring."

Wade hasn't yet garnered any scholarship offers to this point, but if he takes the advice of Durant and continues to work on the tiny facets of his game, he could turn himself into a legitimate high-major prospect before he graduates in 2020.