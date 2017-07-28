Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Just hope he's happy and having fun
A year after his own high-profile franchise switch, Kevin Durant chimes in on Kyrie Irving
NBA Finals MVP and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant weighed in Friday on the buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving's request to be traded from Cleveland, saying he hopes the All-Star point guard can find a place to have fun and be happy.
"I really don't care about the Kyrie Irving situation," Durant said Friday, according to ESPN. "I just want guys in the league to be happy where they're playing and have some fun playing ball. So, wherever that is, for Kyrie, I hope he finds that. But LeBron James is a phenomenal player. I got a chance to play on his team in the Olympics in 2012, and learned a lot from him."
A week ago, news broke that Irving -- Cleveland's all-everything point guard who has played second fiddle to James since his return to the Cavaliers -- reportedly wanted out of town via trade.
Although Irving remains a member of the Cavaliers, the market continues to be robust, as expected. According to ESPN, 20 teams have inquired about his availability, and six teams -- the Timberwolves, Heat, Knicks, Spurs, Suns and Los Angeles Clippers -- have extended offers.
