Kevin Durant, Paul George and other NBA stars remind you just how talented they are in fierce one-on-one battles

Just a few weeks ago, Las Vegas was the center of the NBA world, as the entire league descended upon Sin City for the annual Summer League festivities. Now, this week, the desert oasis became the hub for USA Basketball. A number of the best American players arrived at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas for a minicamp.

There were practices and scrimmages, introductions to the program's new coach, Gregg Popovich, and plenty of competition. Perhaps most entertaining to watch though, was the fierce one-on-one games players held at the end of the sessions. One in particular was quite impressive, and served as a reminder just how talented these guys are.

With an injured Kyrie Irving serving as the passer, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Khris Middleton, Victor Oladipo, Devin Booker and Myles Turner got locked in, while a huge crowd -- including other stars -- gathered to watch.

These battles didn't exactly get "heated," as the title says, but they were pretty competitive and serious. And also incredible to watch. You don't usually get a chance to watch the best guys go at it one-on-one during games, and certainly not like this, where there are no other distractions on the court.

Some of the shots they were hitting over each other were just absurd. Check out this one from Oladipo on Durant. Even K.D. couldn't believe it.

Even when you thought a shot looked like it was off line, they managed to get the bounce. It was honestly almost mesmerizing watching these guys execute at this high of a level.

After watching this video, it seems pretty clear that we need one-on-one battles as part of All-Star Weekend ASAP. Someone get Adam Silver on the phone and make it happen.