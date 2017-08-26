Kevin Durant picks Magic's Showtime Lakers as historical team he'd like to join

In the most recent episode of Bill Simmons' podcast, the host was joined by Kevin Durant. During an entertaining discussion, Simmons asked Durant which historical NBA team he'd like to play for most.

As it turns out, Durant would have liked to stay in California and play with Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy and the Showtime Lakers. Via The Bill Simmons Podcast (transcription by Lakers Outsiders):

Simmons: "If you could join any historical NBA team from before you played, which team would you pick? You just get to slide onto a team." Durant: "I would take Worthy's spot on the teams with Magic…That team was fun. They would run." Rich Kleiman (Durant's agent): "How 'bout you play the 4 and get Rambis on the bench." Simmons: "Oh yeah, you could have done that." Durant: "Worthy at the 4, I can play the 3." Simmons: "So you could have done the '85 Lakers. Kareem, you, Byron Scott, Magic and Worthy." Durant: "That's length. And we was moving, too. We was getting off the glass and pushing. And Magic ain't have anybody else who could get off the glass and push like me."

Ahh, classic Durant wanting to join a super team.

No, but seriously, thinking about what old team KD would fit best on is a fun exercise just by itself, but it was neat to hear what Durant himself thought about that question.

And what a squad that would be with Durant running alongside Magic and company. They were already the Showtime Lakers because they were so much fun to watch. Add KD to the mix and that would have had to be upgraded to Super Showtime.