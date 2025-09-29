The Houston Rockets made one of the biggest moves of the NBA offseason when they traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and a first round pick to the Phoenix Suns to add Kevin Durant to their roster in June. The trade was an indication that, after being the No. 2 seed in the West a season ago, the Rockets were ready to go all-in on trying to win a championship in this current window. That window with Durant is extremely short as it stands, as his contract runs up after this season.

There's been chatter about whether the Rockets will give Durant what he wants on a contract extension, with reports indicating they won't give him a full max deal. On Monday, Durant met with the media for the first time as a Rocket and was asked about a whether he thinks he'll sign an extension in Houston prior to free agency.

"I do see myself signing a contract extension. I can't tell you exactly when that will happen, but I do see it happening," Durant said.

Rockets GM Rafael Stone declined to answer questions about Durant extension talks, but from KD's answer, it does seem like those discussions are happening and he has some optimism they'll reach an agreement eventually.

The Rockets were one of a few teams Durant had on his list of preferred trade destinations -- which famously didn't include Golden State or Minnesota -- and he explained why he wanted to be in Houston.

"I've just see the quick progression of this franchise from where it was right after the James Harden-Chris Paul era," Durant said. "Seeing when Ime [Udoka] got here and how he turned it around so fast. I have some connections here within the organization, people I work with around the league already. So it just felt organic and natural coming into the gym, being a Houston Rocket for the first time."

Udoka was part of the Brooklyn Nets staff early in Durant's tenure there, and that relationship seems to have played a not insignificant role in the veteran wanting to be part of this next stage of the Rockets' rapid rebuild. They have taken huge strides in each of the last two seasons, and Durant's addition is part of what they hope will be that final step into true title contention.

Ideally, that'd be for more than just this season, and Durant seems to believe the two sides will work out an extension that both parties will be happy with and can extend that window together for years to come.