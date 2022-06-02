Showtime Sports Documentary Films announced Thursday their latest documentary in a collaboration with NBA superstar Kevin Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman's Boardroom, focused on the enduring legacy of New York City's iconic point guards of the 1980s and early 1990s. The new documentary, 'NYC Point Gods', premieres Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

The documentary focuses on the players and style of play that emerged out of New York City in the 1980s, which came to inspire a style of play that made its way to the NBA as well as East Coast hip-hop. Among the players featured include New York City legends like Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland and Dwayne "Pearl" Washington.

"As a basketball fan who marveled at the skill and showmanship of each of these point gods, I couldn't be prouder of this film for its faithful depiction of a special time and special place in basketball history," read a statement by Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. "New York City produced some of the greatest showmen and floor generals in basketball history, players whose creativity and style – and signature moves – continue to influence the game today.

How to watch NYC Point Gods on Showtime

Date: Friday, July 29

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime

Stream: Showtime App

"Thank you to Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman for their vision and expertise in telling this rich and colorful story. Just as the game evolved because of these players, SHOWTIME BASKETBALL continues to evolve by exploring and celebrating the iconic personalities and rich culture and history that have made basketball the worldwide force that it is today."

"NYC Point Gods" is the latest documentary in Showtime's line of premium basketball content, which includes other titles such as Iverson, Kobe Bryant's Muse, Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story and Shut Up and Dribble. The film is executive produced by Coodie and Chike and directed by Sam Eliad.