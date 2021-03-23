The 2018-19 Golden State Warriors made no secret of the frustration surrounding their title defense. The pressure of winning a third consecutive championship wore on them. The entire world knew that Kevin Durant was leaving in free agency after the season, and Draymond Green even called him out for it. The season ultimately ended in a Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors, and the Warriors, beset by injuries, moved into a retooling period. They finished with the NBA's worst record during the 2019-20 season.

And that didn't bother Warriors coach Steve Kerr all that much. "I enjoyed last season, when we had the worst record in the league, more than I enjoyed that last season when we went to the Finals," Kerr said on The Ringer NBA Show. "Last year we had young guys who were trying every day, working hard and we had a great energy, great spirit and great camaraderie."

Warriors Outsiders co-host Drew Shiller tweeted out another similar quote from the interview. "That last year was tough," Kerr said." There was a lot going on -- some that you know about and some that you don't. That was very difficult." This quote caught the attention of Durant. When he saw it on Twitter, he replied, simply "This is hilarious."

Durant is among the most active players in the NBA on Twitter, particularly when it comes to defending himself against criticism. Kerr never directly named Durant as the cause of 2019's frustration, but considering his departure and the fact that fellow core Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green remain, the implication was that he was involved. Durant has also criticized Kerr's motion offense as one that becomes less effective in the postseason.

Kerr has won eight NBA championships. Some may view the pursuit of titles as the only worthy goal in basketball, but once someone has won as many as Kerr has, the idea that chasing more might become less inherently satisfying is somewhat understandable. Rebuilds come with significantly less pressure and smaller egos. On a day-to-day basis, it might have been more fun even if the end result wasn't as satisfying. Ultimately, enjoyment is subjective. Durant is pursuing another ring in Brooklyn. Kerr is making the most of an injury-riddled season and hoping to re-enter the title mix next season. Considering the comments both have made, it seems like it's for the best that they are pursuing their goals separately.