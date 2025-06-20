The Phoenix Suns struggled through a heavily disappointing season, missing the NBA playoffs with a 36-46 record despite the elite talent they compiled ahead of what many expected to be a prolific campaign. Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins said that tensions grew in the Suns' locker room during the season to the point that multiple fistfights broke out between players, but Kevin Durant emphatically denied that report and said the fights never occurred.

Durant headlined the star-studded lineup, which also featured veteran guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. That trio stood atop the most expensive roster in NBA history, which cost $220 million in salary and accrued a luxury tax bill of well over $150 million. Cooler heads prevailed, Durant said, when the season went off the rails.

"I have to contest this 94 footer," Durant said on social media. "This some bullshit to throw on us. Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER"

The season was one of the biggest letdowns in modern NBA history, considering the massive investment owner Matt Ishbia made into a roster that included multiple All-Stars. The franchise also brought in two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer ahead of the season to oversee the roster. It was his only year with the Suns, who fired him the day after the regular season ended.

"It was a lot of things that happened," Cousins said. "It was a lot of things that haven't been reported. I don't want to be the guy to report it, but I've definitely heard of some of the negative things in the locker room. There was a couple of fistfights. There was a lot going on that obviously carries over to the court."

DeMarcus Cousins suspended for season, contract terminated after fan altercation in Puerto Rico Cody Nagel

The Suns' 36-win total marked their lowest since the 2019-20 season. It was their worst season since 2018-19 from a win percentage standpoint, and it snapped a four-year playoff streak, which included a trip to the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Suns are expected to trade Durant as part of their efforts to rebound from this season's failures. They attempted to move him to the Golden State Warriors in February as they remain in search of a trade partner. Durant reportedly has a wish list of destination teams and has been vocal about his preferred landing spots. He reportedly made it clear he does not want to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves despite their interest in him, complicating the trade talks.