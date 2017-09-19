Kevin Durant regrets bashing Thunder, ex-coach in tweets: 'That was childish ... idiotic'

Over the past few days Twitter has been filled with Kevin Durant jokes, after the star's deleted tweets criticizing the Oklahoma City Thunder and then-coach Billy Donovan led to an apparent discovery of his secret Instagram account.

On Tuesday, Durant addressed the controversy during Tech Crunch in San Francisco. Refreshingly, he didn't pull the "I was hacked" excuse, which is pretty much everyone's go-to move. Instead, he took full responsibility for the comments. KD said he regretted the tweets, calling them "childish" and "idiotic."

.@KDTrey5 regrets the way he interacted with fans on Twitter yesterday #TCDisrupt pic.twitter.com/da1bQbruK5 — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) September 19, 2017

Durant's full comments below:

"I have another Instagram account, but that's just for friends and family. So I wouldn't say I was using it to clap back at anyone. I use Twitter to engage with fans. I think it's a great way to engage with basketball fans. I happened to take it a little too far. That's what happens when I get into these basketball debates about what I really love, to play basketball. I don't regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter. I do regret using my former coach's name and the former organization I played for. That was childish. That was idiotic, all those type of words. I apologize for that. I don't think I'll stop engaging with fans. I really enjoy it and it's a good way to connect us all, but I'll scale back a little bit right now and just focus on playing basketball. I'll move on from that. It was tough to deal with yesterday. I was pretty mad at myself. Definitely want to move on and keep playing basketball."

As funny as the saga was for people on the outside looking in, it must have been extremely strange for Durant to watch as people went full investigation mode into his personal social media accounts.

Props to him for just admitting he made a mistake and trying to move on. People will still laugh, but this will all pass much faster now that he simply accepted responsibility.