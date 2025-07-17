Kevin Durant reportedly had no interest in playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves when the Phoenix Suns were looking to deal the former MVP this offseason, but now we have an insight into whom the Suns may have gotten if a deal with the Timberwolves went through. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, talks between the Suns and Timberwolves simmered despite "in-depth discussions" involving a five-player trade prior to the 15-time All-Star landed in Houston last month.

That package, per Windhorst, included Minnesota center Rudy Gobert, guard Donte DiVincenzo, forward Terrence Shannon Jr. and the 17th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

That's part of the reason Bradley Beal accepted a buyout from the Suns before signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers this week. Had a Durant trade to Minnesota gone through, there would've been a spot in the lineup for Beal next season alongside Devin Booker, and Phoenix would've likely kept him on its roster.

Minnesota was the initial favorite to land Durant per oddsmakers, but that quickly ended when Miami, San Antonio and Houston became the preferred destinations in mid-June.

Ramifications of the nixed offer from Durant's side showed his leverage with the Suns, after which Phoenix granted Beal the opportunity to speak with other teams. The franchise completed the Durant trade with Houston soon thereafter and brought in Jalen Green as the new featured guard in next season's starting lineup. Phoenix also received Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round selections.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said this month that Durant was a priority considering Houston was not in "developmental" mode any longer and could compete for a championship with him on the roster.

Houston grabbed the Western Conference's No. 2 seed in the NBA Playoffs this season after winning 52 games. According to Stone, Durant "makes us a better offensive team while at the same time being another really long, very capable wing defender."

Stone realizes Durant is on the backside of his career, but he still expects him to be a terrific addition at both ends of the floor given his career numbers and production. Durant averaged 26.6 points with the Suns this season, along with six rebounds in 36.5 minutes.

Durant brings a veteran, winning mentality to a franchise searching for its first title since 1995. Heading into his 19th season, Durant has complied two championships, four scoring titles and earned top rookie honors out of Texas.