Kevin Durant returns: Updates from Warriors star's 2019 NBA Finals debut against Raptors

The Golden State Warriors are teetering on the brink of elimination as they take the court for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

With their season hanging in the balance, the Warriors are getting huge reinforcements added to their lineup in the form of star forward Kevin Durant. Game 5 marks the first game for Durant since May 8 due to a calf strain.

Durant hasn't played since Golden State's series against the Houston Rockets back in the Western Conference semifinals. The All-Star forward came up lame after suffering the calf injury and was forced from the game.

Durant has missed the last nine games and the Warriors put together a 6-3 record during that stretch. However, Golden State has also had to deal with injuries throughout its lineup. Klay Thompson missed Game 3 with a hamstring injury, but did return for Game 4.

So how has Durant fared in his return to action? In the opening quarter, Durant ended up scoring 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting and recorded one of two blocks for Golden State. Durant also connected on all three of his attempts from beyond the arc in the opening 12 minutes. Ironically, his only miss was an airball, but that may be par for the course considering Durant hasn't played in over a month.

We will continue to provide some of the key highlights in Durant's anticipated return for the Warriors.

Durant knocks down first shot

It didn't take long for Durant to get involved on the offensive end in his return. Early in the opening quarter, Stephen Curry drove into the lane before dishing it back out to Durant on the perimeter, who drilled the 3 over Pascal Siakam. He ends up sinking his first two 3-pointers to give Golden State a nice boost in the opening frame.

Durant gets ready for action

It appears that Durant's calf is doing just fine. Prior to the opening tip, the Warriors forward performed his patented pregame dance and looked very healthy.