Kevin Durant says Klay Thompson ditched practice the day before he dropped 60 points

We should all aspire to live the life of Klay Thompson.

The Warriors' All-Star shooting guard is in his prime as one of the greatest shooters the NBA has ever seen, and his quiet, laid-back nature is well documented-- but he can also cut loose with the best of them, particularly when it's turn up time for China Klay.

The legend grew even stronger during teammate Kevin Durant's recent appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," when Durant revealed that Thompson simply didn't show up for practice the day before scoring a career-high 60 points in 29 minutes against the Pacers in 2016.

Durant: The day before he had 60, Klay just missed practice. He didn't come. He just -- nobody like, you know when practice starts, it's like, 'Where the hell is Klay?' We called him, called him, called him. He didn't come to practice. He just didn't come. And the next night he had 60. Simmons: You still don't know what happened? Durant: Don't know what happened. I think he said, like, 'Man, I was an hour late, two hours late. I was like, I might as well just stay in bed.' Then he came out and had 60 and I was like, 'this guy.' If everybody in the world was like Klay, the universe would be better.

You can listen for yourself at the 8:28 mark of the video below.

In September, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that if he could be anyone else on Earth, he would choose to be Klay. I think we're starting to see why.

Wink of the CBS eye to 95.7 The Game