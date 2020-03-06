Kevin Durant sends Thomas 'Snacks' Lee, Jackson State basketball's student manager, signed jersey

After chants of "We want Snacks" filled the arena during a game between Jackson State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff basketball earlier in the week, Jackson State sent out their team manager Thomas "Snacks" Lee. The rest is history. Snacks, the team's student manager, was dressed for the first time during Monday game. He had no in-game experience with the team, but he walked out with ice in his veins and hit a three with only 17 seconds left in the game.

He instantly became an internet sensation.

JSU wild. Ya love to see it. pic.twitter.com/EzZ5OzcBr2 — Dorian (@AllHailDorian) March 3, 2020

Once people saw that he could "dunk" too, it only added to his new fame. He is even gaining attention from NBA stars.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant tweeted out, "I see u snipe," with the video of Snacks hitting the shot.

I see u snipe....🖤 https://t.co/OEYAo3sjAm — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 3, 2020

KD didn't stop there. He also sent Snacks, who wears No. 35 in honor of Durant -- who wore the number with his past three teams -- a signed jersey.

Lee posted a photo of him holding up Durant's gift on his Instagram page.

Snacks wrote:

"The past 72 hours has been surreal. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to voice their support. From the bottom of my heart I am truly grateful for this opportunity. I'm proud to call Jackson, Mississippi my home and I'm blessed to be a part of Jackson State University. Special shoutout to @easymoneysniper for the signed jersey"

Lee's famed has inspired the #SnackpackChallange, where he is asking people to take a shot from half court and tag him in the post.

Snacks only played a few minutes, only scored three points, but his impact has been much greater than he ever expected. His efforts even scored him Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball player of the week.

BREAKING NEWS: @GoJSUTigers deep range shooter Thomas “Snacks” Lee (@BigHomie_Tom) has been named #SWACMBB Player of the Week. The Jackson, Miss. native leads the league in social media views and is a legitimate scoring threat from virtually anywhere on the court #SWACHoops pic.twitter.com/xmY02y9oKq — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) March 4, 2020

JSU finishes out the regular season against Alabama State and Alabama A&M.