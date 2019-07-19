Kevin Durant shares update on Achilles surgery rehab, including photos of his swimming pool basketball hoop

Kevin Durant is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

The newest Brooklyn Nets star posted on social media last month revealing the type of surgery he had and captioned it: "My road back starts now!"

His "road back" has started, and the two-time Finals MVP posted an update on Instagram on Thursday with a series of pictures. He is seen in a walking boot on a scooter, using crutches and in the pool playing basketball.

KD's injury was the talk of the NBA Finals when the then-Golden State Warrior fell the wrong way, appearing to injure his Achilles. The injury occurred during Game 5 and prevented Durant from playing the rest of the series.

It all went down in Durant's first game back after missing nine playoff games due to a calf injury. He clocked less than 12 minutes in the Game 5 before being sidelined due to the Achillies injury.

The typical recovery time for this type of surgery with an NBA player is eight months to a year: