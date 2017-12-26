Kevin Durant shoots down critics of no-call on LeBron in hilarious exchange with reporter

Late in the Golden State Warriors' 99-92 triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their big Christmas Day showdown, replays showed that Kevin Durant got away with a clear foul that helped swing the game in the Dubs' favor.

As LeBron James drove to the basket, Durant reached across him for a block, but got all arm. There was no foul called, but the ref initially said it was Cavaliers ball. After replay, however, it was clear the ball went off LeBron, and since fouls can't be called retroactively, it was Warriors ball.

After the game, Durant was asked about the play, and gave a pretty funny response when asked if he thought it was clean. The main point: keep your complaints on Twitter dot com.

Kevin Durant on the Twitter debate that his final defensive stand was a foul: "Keep that shit on Twitter" pic.twitter.com/CpJ0lyCnm5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 25, 2017

The full exchange:

Reporter: "There was a lot of debate on Twitter --" Durant: "-- On Twitter?" Reporter: "Did it feel clean? Did you get a replay?" Durant: "It felt clean. It was probably the same play a bunch of those dudes on Twitter probably arguing about at 24 Hour Fitness that that was a foul. So they've been in that position before, just not on Christmas at the Oracle Arena. They know if they ain't call it, it's not a foul. But I'm sure if they get that call next week at 24 Hour Fitness they gon' be pissed that they called a foul. So keep that s--- on Twitter."

That was a pretty funny little rant, and there is definitely some truth to what Durant is saying. If people were in Durant's position -- whether at 24 Hour Fitness, or a pickup game at the park -- and got called for that foul, they would be upset.

Still, that doesn't dismiss the fact that Durant definitely fouled LeBron. And also, just think if the roles were reversed. Pretty sure Durant wouldn't have the same thing to say if he was the one who didn't get the call.