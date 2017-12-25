Kevin Durant shows Kevin Love why this Christmas is all about his elite shot-blocking
Durant displayed his new shot-blocking prowess as he rejected Kevin Love emphatically at the rim
Kevin Durant has been doing his regular scoring work this season for the Golden State Warriors, but he's also turned into one of the best rim protectors in the league. He's second in the NBA with 2.21 blocks per game, and one of only two players averaging two or more blocks per contest.
During the Warriors' big Christmas Day matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love found out firsthand that KD is now one of the league's premier block artists.
In the third quarter, Love drove to the basket and twice was rejected by Durant. First, Durant stonewalled Love's layup attempt, but the Cavs forward was able to recover the ball. He immediately went up again, but it proved to be a bad decision, as Durant emphatically sent the ball away.
Unfortunately for Love, Durant was not in the Christmas spirit. Instead of handing out gifts (buckets), he was sending people away empty-handed.
