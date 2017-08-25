Kevin Durant supports Kyrie Irving's decision to leave LeBron, Cavaliers

Kevin Durant doesn't see a problem with Kyrie Irving choosing to leave the Cavaliers. If anything, to him, it takes a lot of courage to put the spotlight on himself and try to leave a good situation. Irving was winning a lot. He was playing with LeBron James in the NBA Finals. It's not easy to leave that.

Durant went on The Bill Simmons podcast to discuss Irving and give his opinion on why Irving chose to leave the Cavaliers. It's no surprise that he supported Irving, as most players have, because this is a situation where someone took control of their next step - not something players get to do often.

"I can really appreciate what he did. He stood up for himself. He showed a lot of courage, man, because it's hard to take that type of criticism. When you just want to play ball. I feel him on that" "When you're around LeBron James, there's so much that comes with that. Outside distractions and conversations and just noise that just comes around, just from being around LeBron James. And Kyrie was at the point, like, 'All right, we lost the championship. This whole season's gonna be about if LeBron's gonna leave or not. I'm ready for a new challenge.' All that stuff kind of met at the pinnacle of why he wanted to leave."

Durant provides a growing view among players that they shouldn't be criticized as harshly as they are for making business decisions. Especially when these same players can be traded without say in the matter. Players have taken the power they have and used it far more liberally over the last decade of basketball. Irving is merely the latest to use his and he certainly won't be the last.