Kevin Durant switches from familiar No. 35 jersey as he begins new era with Nets

For the first time during his professional basketball career, Kevin Durant won't wear the No. 35.

As Durant begins his career with the Brooklyn Nets, he won't be wearing the familiar No. 35 that he has donned since his days with the Texas Longhorns -- instead, he'll be wearing a No. 7 jersey as he begins his stint with his third NBA team.

Kevin Durant says he will now wear No. 7 as he begins his Brooklyn Nets career, switching from No. 35. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2019

Durant revealed the decision via his Instagram account while plugging his 35 Ventures firm, the company that oversees all of his business projects.

Since Durant entered the NBA in 2007 with the Seattle Supersonics, he has worn the jersey No. 35. He explained the decision to make the switch in a subsequent Instagram post.

"35 took my family and me from Seat Pleasant, MD and showed us the world. 35 allowed me to meet people that I never would've had the chance to meet, experience things I would never have had the chance to experience, and achieve things that I never would have been able to achieve. 35 allowed me to go to the University of Texas to play basketball, 35 allowed me to achieve my dream of playing in the NBA in Seattle. 35 allowed me to play basketball in Oklahoma City and form bonds and friendships that will last a lifetime. Lastly, 35 allowed me to go to the Bay Area and win two championships and form brotherhoods that no time or distance will ever break. 35 was chosen in honor of someone very near and dear to me. I will always honor him and honor the number 35. But as I start this new chapter in my basketball life, the number I'll be wearing on my back is the number 7 next time you see me on the floor. One time Brooklyn."

This isn't so much a business ploy -- Durant would have sold enough jerseys as is with his old number due to switching teams. Maybe he's simply changing numbers to mark a fresh start as he continues the second half of his career -- kind of similar to what Kobe Bryant did prior to the 2006-07 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although Bryant's jersey number change had more historical context to it considering he wore No. 24 during his high school career and wore No. 8 instead because veteran George McCloud held the number with the Lakers upon Bryant's drafting in 1996.

We'll have to wait and see exactly how things play out for Durant during his time in Brooklyn but one thing seems certain, we can close the book on the No. 35 chapter of his career.