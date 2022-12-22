Steve Kerr did not have a good night at the office on Wednesday, as his Golden State Warriors gave up 91 first-half points to the Brooklyn Nets en route to a 143-113 defeat. The second consecutive 30-point loss for the Warriors dropped them to 15-18 on the season, and was yet another reminder of how much they miss Steph Curry.

The night was not a complete loss for Kerr, however, as he had a chance to catch up with Kevin Durant. Kerr is now also the head coach of Team USA, and planned to use the game as a recruiting opportunity for the 2024 Oympics. After coaching Durant to two titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, Kerr hopes to win a gold medal with him in Paris.

"That would be nice [if Durant played], Kerr said, adding he would "most likely pull him aside tonight. ... I mean, he's been so dominant with Team USA and like I said, he's a guy who just, he loves to play. So we're hoping he decides to keep going."

Team USA has won four consecutive gold medals and an Olympic-record 16 during their history. They'll hope to extend both of those marks in 2024, and having Durant on the squad would increase the odds. Durant, who led the way with 29 points, six rebounds and three assists in the gold medal game against France in Tokyo, has been a key part of the last three Olympic teams.

If he joins up for 2024, he would have a chance to become the first men's player to win four basketball gold medals. As Kerr mentioned, Durant's love of the game and competition leads you to believe that he'll play, but he has not yet made a decision. Although he'll turn 36 a few weeks after the Olympics, any form of Durant on the roster would be a huge win for Team USA.