Even though it's been two weeks since the Phoenix Suns traded star forward Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, the official terms of the deal were slow to be released. That's because there was more work to be done. In fact, The Athletic reported that the trade would be historic -- becoming the first trade in NBA history to feature seven teams.

Without a doubt, Durant being traded to Houston is the biggest move of the NBA offseason thus far, and the massive transaction had to be made even larger due to CBA and cap-related reasons. On Sunday, ESPN reported the full terms of the Durant trade, and what each of the seven teams will receive.

Check them out below:

Sunday was also the day Durant released an official statement on social media regarding the trade, and he thanked the Suns organization for their support over the last two years.

"My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remeber it's a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it's all a family that I'm grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can't Wait!"

The Rockets made this move to compete for a championship. While he turns 37 in September, Durant has averaged 25 points per game over the last 16 seasons, and he is the only player in NBA history to average that many points for four different franchises. He's a two-time NBA champion, a former MVP and finals MVP, a 15-time All Star and a four-time Olympic Gold Medalist -- which is the most in Men's Olympic Basketball history.

The Rockets are coming off their first 50-win season since 2018-19. They finished sixth in defensive rating (111.7) and second in rebound percentage (53.6%) last year, per CBS Sports Research. Houston has been active this offseason apart from the Durant acquisition. The Rockets also gave extensions to coach Ime Udoka, forward Jabari Smith and center Steven Adams, and signed Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency.