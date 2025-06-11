Fifteen-time NBA All Star Kevin Durant is expected to be on the move from the Phoenix Suns this offseason. As a result, Durant's business manager, Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman, and the Suns have begun to sort through potential trade scenarios over the past week, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Durant, 36, landed with Phoenix from the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023 trade deadline. Despite a campaign that saw Durant average 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists, the Suns explored potential trades during the season, with Durant shooting down a potential deal that would have sent him to the Golden State Warriors, the team where he played from 2016 to 2019.

With his production still high, plenty of teams are highly interested in landing Durant, whose contract is worth $54.7 million for the upcoming season.

While many teams have reportedly contacted Phoenix with interest in acquiring Durant, Charania reports that the five leading candidates are the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.

DraftKings has released odds of where Durant will begin play next season, including remaining in Phoenix, as well as a potential reunion with Oklahoma City, where Durant broke through as a superstar after being drafted by the Seattle Supersonics before the team relocated.

Team Odds San Antonio Spurs -160 Houston Rockets +600 Phonix Suns +800 New York Knicks +800 Minnesota Timberwolves +850 Oklahoma City Thunder +2500

Based the odds, the Spurs are a massive favorite to win the Durant sweepstakes. That move would pair Durant with 2023-24 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. The Spurs also hold the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and are projected to select Dylan Harper.

Adding Durant's veteran presence to that young core could make San Antonio a force in the Western Conference after finishing this past season with a 34-48 record.

The Spurs are also favorites to land Durant after Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to not be on the move, with the Spurs previously having reported interest in landing the Milwaukee Bucks star.