The New York Knicks are not actively seeking a trade for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, according to the New York Post, this coming after ESPN reported Wednesday the franchise was one of five teams in the sweepstakes for 15-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion.

Durant's business manager, Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman, is reportedly exploring talks with other teams about the potential of a blockbuster deal, which includes the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Knicks were mentioned in the group of franchises interested in acquiring Durant initially, but the New York Post reports otherwise.

Durant and the Knicks shared mutual interest in 2019 during free agency before he ultimately signed with the Brooklyn Nets following his successful stint with Golden State.

Reports of Durant being frustrated and "checked out" early on during his tenure out west surfaced in 2023, but the dynamic scorer downplayed the speculation as "lies" and has since twice guided the Suns to the playoffs.

From the Knicks' perspective, they would likely have to give up a sizable return to make a deal happen with Phoenix. New York acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in a trade earlier this season involving Julius Randle and it's unlikely they would part with franchise player Jalen Brunson, who's coming off his second consecutive All-Star appearance.

There are other pieces like Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby who could be expendable, but how deep of a talent package would the Suns want in return would be the primary question. New York finished two wins shy of getting to the NBA Finals this season under recently-fired coach Tom Thibodeau and is currently searching for its new leader.

Durant scored 26.6 points per game last season and was efficient from the floor, shooting 52.7%, but he also turns 37 in September and has missed time in recent years due to injury. New York has a young core of talent, and bringing in Durant -- despite his obvious talent level -- could potentially mess up the flow of the current lineup unless he's a player the next hire wants in the arsenal.

It's abundantly clear team owner James Dolan and president Leon Rose believe the franchise is in win-now mode after moving on from Thibodeau despite his proven success in the Big Apple. The two must ensure any summer acquisition is a team-specific fit in terms of chemistry given how close this franchise is as one of the top teams in the East.

Durant's entering the final year of a $198 million deal he signed in Brooklyn and has some voting power on where he'll land. He does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, but the reported expectation from franchises who could eventually land him is wanting Durant on a two-year deal.

Since next season is the last on his current contract, it's hard to see a trade partner giving up draft picks and a star player in exchange for a one-year rental on Durant. He has also made it clear the ball will be in his court if the Suns move him.

"I want my career to end on my terms, that's the only thing," Durant said on "The Draymond Green Show" last month. "That's the only thing I'm worried about. 'Cause I see a lot of dudes that don't get that opportunity, so I want to keep putting in that work to make that choice on my own."