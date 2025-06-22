Kevin Durant trade rumors: Latest news, updates as Suns star lands with Rockets in blockbuster deal

Suns asking price too high for Spurs

There have already been reports that Durant's top choice is to land with the Spurs. He'd get to play alongside Victor Wembanyama, be close to Austin, Texas, where he went to school, and play for an up-and-coming organization that could be a K.D. piece away from seriously contending next season. The interest is mutual for San Antonio, however, the Spurs feel as though the asking price to land the future Hall of Famer is too high from Phoenix, per The Ringer's Kirk Goldsberry.

Phoenix initially asked for the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, and/or recently named Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle, per Goldsberry. That ask has "not gone over well" with the Spurs, but it could be a bit of gamesmanship from the Suns, seeing if they can squeeze out every asset from San Antonio before settling for a more reasonable return. Phoenix has been trying to get a return similar to what it gave up for Durant, but the Suns have to realize it's now two years later, and Durant will turn 37 before the season starts. There's not going to be a team willing to offer five first-round picks and two quality role players for Durant now, which is what the Suns gave up to get him.

San Antonio has by far the best combination of draft assets and players to offer the Suns in a return, compared to the other teams on the short list of Durant's preferred destinations, but that doesn't mean the Spurs are going to overpay to acquire him. The Spurs could very well decide to walk away from the Durant sweepstakes, and perhaps wait for whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo decides he wants to leave Milwaukee, or for whenever the next superstar is looking to move elsewhere. San Antonio doesn't have to speed up its own timeline for the sake of landing Durant. Wembanyama is only 21, there's still plenty of time before they need to take a big swing to surround him with star talent. Getting Durant would certainly be a bonus for the Spurs in the short-term, but they don't need to mortgage their future to land him.