Kevin Durant trade rumors: Latest news, updates with Spurs, Timberwolves, more in running for NBA superstar

Durant is expected to be moved in the coming days

By
1 min read

In early February, the Phoenix Suns attempted to trade Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors without his knowledge. He eventually got wind of the negotiations and squashed the deal, but the writing was on the wall at that point. Durant would remain in Phoenix for the rest of the season, but afterward, his brief tenure in Phoenix would come to an end.

The Suns wound up missing the playoffs. They hired a new coach and general manager. And now, with the playoffs nearly over and the draft around the corner, the Suns are setting out on the first major step of their retooling: finding a new home for Durant.

Doing so has not been easy. Durant reportedly has a wishlist (the Spurs, Rockets and Heat reportedly are on it), and with his expiring contract, he has a bit of leverage to get the deal he wants. But he is 37, not 27, and the threat of him passing on a lucrative two-year extension doesn't hold quite the same weight it once would. Sure enough, several teams not on that list of preferred destinations have attempted to work their way into the running. The Timberwolves are one of those teams that is known to be interested in Durant, even though KD might not be interested in Minnesota.

We've now, seemingly, reached the home stretch. The NBA Draft is next week, and Durant is expected to be moved before then. After the Magic's Desmond Bane deal, we know a move is possible at any second. So below, we'll keep you updated on the latest rumors and reporting in the Durant saga as the 2014 MVP seeks a new home for the 2025-26 season.

Latest on Durant: Monday, 6/16 edition:

Just to lump all of Monday's developments into one place...

  • Durant reportedly does not want to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns are hopeful that he will warm up to the idea.
  • Durant was reportedly interested in playing for the Knicks... until it became clear that the Knicks were not planning to pursue him.
  • Durant reportedly wants to play for the Spurs above all else, but the Rockets and Heat are on his list of acceptable destinations.
  • The Toronto Raptors are among the teams reportedly willing to trade for Durant without getting him to extend his contract. Notably, the Raptors made a similar trade in 2018 for Kawhi Leonard.
Sam Quinn
June 17, 2025, 4:54 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 12:54 am EDT
 
San Antonio is Durant's preferred destination

All along, we've heard that three teams were at the top of Kevin Durant's list: the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. All three made varying degrees of sense. There was not, at least initially, any separation within that group. They were listed together.

But now, according to The Athletic, one team appears to stand out even within that group: the Spurs. It makes plenty of sense on paper. Victor Wembanyama is probably the best player Durant could feasibly play with next season, and at the very least, he certainly has the most upside over the three-year period his likely contract extension will cover. Joining Wembanyama gives him a chance to win a third (and fourth... and fifth...) championship ring. San Antonio is only around 80 miles away from Austin, where Durant went to the University of Texas.

For now, though, the Spurs appear to be operating cautiously. This is still one of the NBA's youngest teams, and they won't go all-in for a player who will be 37 when next season begins. They have the inside track if they want it, but for now, Durant's preference doesn't seem to be a priority for Phoenix.

Sam Quinn
June 17, 2025, 4:34 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 12:34 am EDT
 
Knicks had no KD interest

Kevin Durant reportedly was interested in joining the Knicks. A potential deal for Karl-Anthony Towns makes some sense and KD apparently likes the idea of returning to the Big Apple to join a contender. But the Knicks are not interested in adding the veteran, according to multiple reports. More on that below:

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Suns star was interested in Knicks, but New York didn't want him, per report
Sam Quinn
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Suns star was interested in Knicks, but New York didn't want him, per report
