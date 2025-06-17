Kevin Durant trade rumors: Latest news, updates with Spurs, Timberwolves, more in running for NBA superstar

In early February, the Phoenix Suns attempted to trade Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors without his knowledge. He eventually got wind of the negotiations and squashed the deal, but the writing was on the wall at that point. Durant would remain in Phoenix for the rest of the season, but afterward, his brief tenure in Phoenix would come to an end.

The Suns wound up missing the playoffs. They hired a new coach and general manager. And now, with the playoffs nearly over and the draft around the corner, the Suns are setting out on the first major step of their retooling: finding a new home for Durant.

Doing so has not been easy. Durant reportedly has a wishlist (the Spurs, Rockets and Heat reportedly are on it), and with his expiring contract, he has a bit of leverage to get the deal he wants. But he is 37, not 27, and the threat of him passing on a lucrative two-year extension doesn't hold quite the same weight it once would. Sure enough, several teams not on that list of preferred destinations have attempted to work their way into the running. The Timberwolves are one of those teams that is known to be interested in Durant, even though KD might not be interested in Minnesota.

We've now, seemingly, reached the home stretch. The NBA Draft is next week, and Durant is expected to be moved before then. After the Magic's Desmond Bane deal, we know a move is possible at any second. So below, we'll keep you updated on the latest rumors and reporting in the Durant saga as the 2014 MVP seeks a new home for the 2025-26 season.