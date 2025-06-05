It turns out that the Golden State Warriors weren't the only team at the February NBA trade deadline that made a play for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. The New York Knicks also made an offer for Durant at the deadline, and the interest between the parties was "mutual," according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Obviously, there was no Kevin Durant trade, but we will see what happens in the next couple of weeks," Charania said on ESPN.

The Knicks are a logical suitor for the 36-year-old superstar forward. Karl-Anthony Towns' contract for example, matches Durant's almost perfectly. New York's center will make around $2 million less than Durant during the 2025-26 season.

As CBS Sports' Sam Quinn notes, the Knicks would have to hard-cap themselves at the second apron by doing so, but they could easily toss another minor salary over to a third team to make the math work.

Earlier this week, New York fired coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons with the team just days after Thibodeau helped the Knicks reach the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in 25 years. New York fell two games short of playing for an NBA title for the first time since 1999. The Knicks made a splash last offseason by trading for Mikal Bridges and followed it up just over three months later by trading Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a future first-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Towns.