The Phoenix Suns are closing in on a trade to land 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Suns will send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn for Durant and T.J. Warren. Durant had previously asked for a trade during the offseason, but at the time, the Nets did not find a deal for him. He eventually agreed to rejoin the team. The Suns, at that point, were Durant's preferred destination.

For most of the season, this sort of trade appeared to be unthinkable. The Nets looked like a championship contender after a bumpy start, going 18-2 in Durant's last 20 healthy games. Phoenix, meanwhile, hovered around .500 for much of the season while dealing with injuries to Chris Paul and Devin Booker. They've righted the ship in recent games, however, while Brooklyn has gone the other direction.

Kyrie Irving requested a trade after contract extension talks with the Nets fell apart last week. He was quickly granted his wish and sent to the Dallas Mavericks. This seemingly kick-started negotiations between the Nets and Suns. Without Irving, Brooklyn was likely out of the championship race. That forced them to reconsider trading Durant, and Phoenix swooped in to make a deal.

Now the Suns have one of the most explosive scoring duos in the league in Booker and Durant. Chris Paul remains to act as a floor general, and the Suns still have Deandre Ayton to serve as their center and defensive anchor. Reacquiring Warren, who started his career with the Suns, gives them a bit of forward depth to replace what they lost in the trade, and the Suns will likely be among the most desirable destinations on the buyout market.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, enters a period of great uncertainty. In less than a year, they have now traded Durant, Irving and James Harden. Houston controls their first-round picks for the next five years. While they have quite a bit of veteran talent, Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton are the only young players with significant upside. Sean Marks has rebuilt this team under far worse circumstances. The Nets overcame sending Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to Boston. Now he'll have to rebuild them again, but this time with the knowledge of what went wrong with his first super team. Now Phoenix is the super team, and unless someone makes a major trade to compete with them before Thursday's deadline, the Suns appear to be the new favorites in the Western Conference.