Kevin Durant uses colorful term to describe fight with Draymond Green last season

After Kevin Durant joined the Warriors last season, Draymond Green -- the team's vocal leader -- made it clear that he wasn't going to take it easy on Durant because of his MVP status.

The two of them exchanged words during a game last January during a national TV game in which the Warriors blew a 24-point lead to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Draymond ain't happy with KD pic.twitter.com/bc97cDJaZg — Full Court Prez (@fullcourtprez) January 7, 2017

Then just a month later Draymond and Durant got into it once again, this time on the sideline during a Warriors loss to the Sacramento Kings.

A reporter brought up the Sacramento altercation on Monday, suggesting that Draymond had "hollered" at Durant, but KD was quick to set the record straight.

"Hollered at me. Ha! We're grown men, ain't nobody hollering at me," Durant said. "We m-----f----- each other. Hopefully everybody understands what that means."

KD didn't like when a reporter said Draymond "hollered" at him in Sacramento last year.



Reporter: "What word would you use?"

Durant: "Well, we motherfucked each other." pic.twitter.com/6Y7iKRtHX5 — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) November 13, 2017

Clearly the team that MFs each other stays together, as the Warriors went on to win the 2017 NBA title. It just shows how passionate these guys are about winning, and that occasionally even the closest of teammates can use extremely colorful language toward each other.