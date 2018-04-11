Kevin Durant will reportedly opt out of contract to restructure deal with Warriors

When Kevin Durant re-signed with the Warriors over the summer he did so at a massive discount. The expectation was that he would take less than the max, but nobody expected him to sign the two-year $53 million deal he agreed to. It turns out, Durant didn't plan to stay in that contract for long.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Durant plans to opt out of his contract in the upcoming summer to restructure his contract with the Warriors. In other words, he's going to set himself up to get paid a lot more money.

Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant plans to decline his player option for the 2018-19 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, league sources tell ESPN. However, his time on the open market will be brief. A nine-time All-Star and the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Durant will be turning down a salary of $26.2 million, a figure well below that for a player of his caliber, in order to restructure a new deal with the Warriors, sources said. ... It has yet to be decided what contractual route Durant will take, sources say, but there are no real incentives -- for himself or for the team -- to take such a drastic reduction in pay this time around.

Durant's discount was so Golden State could re-sign players such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, but it also has given him the flexibility to make another move in the offseason. That kind of leverage and freedom is something a lot of superstar players strive for in their contracts. It's something LeBron James has been doing for multiple seasons. Now, Durant can go out and get the money he thinks he's worth.

Anybody who is hoping this will lead to the end of Durant's time with Golden State should probably wish for something else. Durant is only opting out so he can re-sign with the Warriors on another deal. The chances of him leaving Golden State are as close to zero as it gets.