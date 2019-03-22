Kevin Durant's 'adopted brother' and close friend Clifford Dixon killed outside of nightclub near Atlanta, according to police

Clifford Dixon, a close friend and "adopted brother" to Kevin Durant, was fatally shot outside of a metro Atlanta nightclub early Thursday morning, according to the Chamblee Police Department. Dixon arrived at the SL Lounge to celebrate his birthday when the homicide occurred at 1:17 a.m. ET. He was transported to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are still looking for the suspect, who fled the scene on foot.

Durant referenced Dixon, who he reportedly considered an "adopted brother" and was taken in by Durant's mom Wanda when he was 16 years old, in his famous MVP speech in 2014, saying: "You keep me every day. There are days I come home upset after a game or a practice and you just brighten my day up. I thank you guys. I wouldn't be be here without you guys. This is our trophy, too."

Durant played against the Pacers on Thursday, notching 15 points, six assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes. Before the game, a photo made the rounds of the Warriors guard Quinn Cook -- also a friend of Dixon's -- with tears in his eyes.

DIxon posted about his appearance at the SL Lounge on Instagram, indicating he was there to celebrate his birthday.

Dixon played basketball at Western Kentucky and overseas. He was 32 years old.