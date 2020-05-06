Kevin Durant's upcoming documentary to focus on the elite basketball talent from his hometown in Maryland

While there are still hardly any live sports to watch due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, sports documentaries like "The Last Dance" have kept us occupied during this unprecedented time. Another one to add to the watch list will be available very soon, as Kevin Durant and 35 Ventures will be premiering "Basketball County: In the Water," which will air May 15 on Showtime.

The documentary, which was announced in February, will shine a spotlight on Durant's neighborhood Prince George's County in Maryland, which has produced a wealth of elite basketball talent over the years. The Brooklyn Nets superstar along with current NBA players and natives of PG County Victor Oladipo and Quinn Cook serve as executive producers on the film. Showtime released a trailer for the documentary in late April, and it features interviews from Steve Francis, Adrian Dantley, Michael Beasley, Markelle Fultz, WNBA All-Star Marissa Coleman, Jeff Green, Durant, Oladipo and Cook.

"This is a project that is near and dear to my heart," Durant said via the Washington Post. "Having grown up in Prince George's County and with my family residing there today, it's my life's mission to not only give back through my foundation but continue to tell the amazing stories of those that have come from there."

In the trailer, Cook remarks that at his old school, DeMatha Catholic High School, they had five guys who ended up making the NBA, which alone speaks to the rich basketball culture that exists in PG County. As a junior, Cook played on a team with Oladipo, Jerami Grant, Jerian Grant and Jarius Lyles, who have all had varying degrees of success at the collegiate and professional level.

The documentary will air May 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.