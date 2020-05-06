Kevin Durant's upcoming documentary to focus on the elite basketball talent from his hometown in Maryland
K.D.'s doc will shine a light on Prince George's County in Maryland and how it produced a wealth of NBA talent for decades
While there are still hardly any live sports to watch due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, sports documentaries like "The Last Dance" have kept us occupied during this unprecedented time. Another one to add to the watch list will be available very soon, as Kevin Durant and 35 Ventures will be premiering "Basketball County: In the Water," which will air May 15 on Showtime.
The documentary, which was announced in February, will shine a spotlight on Durant's neighborhood Prince George's County in Maryland, which has produced a wealth of elite basketball talent over the years. The Brooklyn Nets superstar along with current NBA players and natives of PG County Victor Oladipo and Quinn Cook serve as executive producers on the film. Showtime released a trailer for the documentary in late April, and it features interviews from Steve Francis, Adrian Dantley, Michael Beasley, Markelle Fultz, WNBA All-Star Marissa Coleman, Jeff Green, Durant, Oladipo and Cook.
"This is a project that is near and dear to my heart," Durant said via the Washington Post. "Having grown up in Prince George's County and with my family residing there today, it's my life's mission to not only give back through my foundation but continue to tell the amazing stories of those that have come from there."
In the trailer, Cook remarks that at his old school, DeMatha Catholic High School, they had five guys who ended up making the NBA, which alone speaks to the rich basketball culture that exists in PG County. As a junior, Cook played on a team with Oladipo, Jerami Grant, Jerian Grant and Jarius Lyles, who have all had varying degrees of success at the collegiate and professional level.
The documentary will air May 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Krause not only reason Jordan retired
Jordan talks extensively in 'The Last Dance' about all the other factors that weighed heavy...
-
Jordan documentary: How to watch
One of the most highly anticipated NBA documentary series continues over the next couple Sunday...
-
The irony of M.J. cracking on young Kobe
'That little Laker boy's gonna take everybody one on one' Jordan says during 'The Last Dance'
-
Twitter reacts to Kobe on MJ documentary
The emotions were flowing through many when Bryant appeared on the screen
-
The story behind M.J. signing with Nike
If it wasn't for Jordan's mother, the world probably wouldn't be enjoying these iconic sneakers
-
What doc doesn't say about Kobe and M.J.
Before his death, Bryant spoke about Jordan's mentorship for the documentary
-
LIVE: CBS Sports HQ NBA Mock Draft
Our experts held their first NBA Mock Draft of 2020 on CBS Sports HQ
-
Mike Conley wins NBA HORSE Challenge
Conley's indoor gym may have actually been the MVP of the tournament