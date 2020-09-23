Earlier this week, 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett joined Complex's "Load Management" podcast and had an opportunity to weigh in on the NBA bubble. Garnett made it clear that he doesn't believe that his NBA era could've been able to make it work in a bubble setting.

"To be honest y'all, we could never play in the bubble," Garnett said. "You know how much I've been screaming during your shot 'Get that shit out of here'? You could've heard me in here. Man they'd of had a bunch of censors. Couldn't have all these cameras, you know, players walking around naked, balls swinging...all type thing. That's a different league. We were men, yo."

The former Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics big man had a track record of having a very aggressive personality and being very vocal on the floor. Garnett believes that not having fans in the arena may have forced the league to have censors and hinted that it would've been a very tall task to attempt to do so.

"We out here talking to each other," Garnett added. "We trying to figure out the pick and roll. We ain't switching, you know, it was just totally different. It [would have] been barbaric. We could have never been in a situation like this. It would've been chaotic (...) It would've been very difficult to put my timing and the guys that I played with and against into a bubble like this and have us not be like — we was high competitors. Everybody's competing. Everybody's damn near fighting every other play."

Garnett was easily one of the most talented players in his era and helped the Celtics win an NBA title in 2008. The star big man certainly wouldn't have had a problem speaking his mind, but more cameras would've picked up those conversations due to the lack of fans in the arena.