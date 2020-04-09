Kevin Garnett says his dream is to bring the SuperSonics back to Seattle

Kevin Garnett will soon be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, but he still has some very grand aspirations. In a recent interview with Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Garnett revealed that his dream is to bring basketball back to Seattle.

"If I have a dream, I would say that I would love to be able to go and buy the Seattle SuperSonics and reactivate the Seattle Northwest and get NBA loving back going into that area," Garnett said. "I think it's needed and it's essential. Seattle was huge to our league. Not just Portland, but the whole northwest. I would love to be able to do that."

The SuperSonics were franchise rich in tradition, winning the NBA title in 1979 and featuring star players like Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton and Ray Allen before drafting Kevin Durant with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. The team called Seattle home from 1967 until 2008. In 2006, Oklahoma City businessman Clay Bennett bought the SuperSonics from Starbucks founder Howard Schultz.

Bennett and the city of Seattle ended up having a dispute over a potential new arena and agreed on a $75 million settlement that allowed the SuperSonics to break their lease prematurely.

Of course, Bennett moved the team to Oklahoma City where they became the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have had superstars like Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George and Durant play for the franchise since the move and have been a playoff contender on a yearly basis.

While Seattle may be interested in having the SuperSonics back in town, it may not come to fruition because, according to Dan Shafer of Seattle Business, NBA commissioner Adam Silver isn't in favor of expansion right now.

It should be noted that Seattle is getting an NHL team that will begin playing at the New Arena at Seattle Center in 2021. Considering that the former KeyArena will undergo a renovation set to cost more than $900 million to be utilized by the new NHL club, an NBA team may also be able to use the arena for their home games.