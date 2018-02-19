Kevin Hart's NBA All-Star Game introductions took an eternity, and Twitter hated it

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game introductions were just too much for Twitter to handle

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game is always a little flasher than the average NBA game. That makes sense. The game is more of an event than an actual competition, and the NBA wants to keep fans entertained. Sometimes that means bringing in celebrity cameo. In most cases, it more specifically means bringing in Kevin Hart.

The NBA had Hart handle the introductions and he also did a pre-game sketch. It all went horribly wrong. The sketch felt awkward and took 15 minutes. Then, the introductions themselves took even longer with Hart throwing out one-liners with every player. 

Every once in awhile he had a zinger, but it left most fans bored and confused. Twitter's reaction to it says it all. They weren't impressed.

What really stood out was just how long the intros took. Between the opening sketch, and then announcing the players, it clocked in somewhere around 30 minutes.

It would have helped if people had enjoyed the jokes more, but too many of them fell flat.

In the end, even TNT broadcasters couldn't stay silent.

Hopefully the NBA learned a valuable lesson from this. Keep the introductions themselves short and sweet. It can be entertaining, but a long drawn out performance like this one just leads to irritation and fans demanding the basketball they're turned in to see.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories