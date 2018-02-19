Kevin Hart's NBA All-Star Game introductions took an eternity, and Twitter hated it

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game is always a little flasher than the average NBA game. That makes sense. The game is more of an event than an actual competition, and the NBA wants to keep fans entertained. Sometimes that means bringing in celebrity cameo. In most cases, it more specifically means bringing in Kevin Hart.

The NBA had Hart handle the introductions and he also did a pre-game sketch. It all went horribly wrong. The sketch felt awkward and took 15 minutes. Then, the introductions themselves took even longer with Hart throwing out one-liners with every player.

Every once in awhile he had a zinger, but it left most fans bored and confused. Twitter's reaction to it says it all. They weren't impressed.

A stage performance of Like Mike... — Jordan Clarkzig (@ZiggyOfAk) February 19, 2018

If you didn’t watch the intro of the NBA All Star Game, you either missed the greatest or most embarrassing 30 minutes of tv of all time.



Not sure which. — Lil Mike FunnyBone (@MikeBoneMusic) February 19, 2018

My entire facial expression to this all star game intro 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DAejyXTCEX — R.J (@rj_carranza21) February 19, 2018

What really stood out was just how long the intros took. Between the opening sketch, and then announcing the players, it clocked in somewhere around 30 minutes.

My Face During That Long 30 Min All Star Game Intro!😂 #NBAAllStar2018 pic.twitter.com/APX2ObRCp1 — BC (@BDaMan25) February 19, 2018

Longest

All-star

Intro

Ever



Can we not do that ever again? pic.twitter.com/nhSbaS4F9w — Dave Farago (@dfarago) February 19, 2018

It would have helped if people had enjoyed the jokes more, but too many of them fell flat.

@NBA How many RTs for you to drop Kevin Hart going forward? — Jaysen (@thearablife33) February 19, 2018

are we sure kevin hart isn't playing — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) February 19, 2018

In the end, even TNT broadcasters couldn't stay silent.

When I go to a comedian’s show I am more than sure I could take some good natured ribbing but if comedian comes to an all star game to host, it would be best to respect the work, the why and the what an all star player has put in to achieving the right to be on that stage — Brent Barry (@Barryathree) February 19, 2018

Hopefully the NBA learned a valuable lesson from this. Keep the introductions themselves short and sweet. It can be entertaining, but a long drawn out performance like this one just leads to irritation and fans demanding the basketball they're turned in to see.