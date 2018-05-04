Kevin Hart shares 'serious airplane scare' while landing to watch Game 2 of Celtics vs. 76ers

The comedian/Philly superfan appeared in Boston for the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup

Philadelphia superfan Kevin Hart was at TD Garden to watch his 76ers fall to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 108-103, but that was likely just the second-worst part of his day. Hart took to Instagram and Snapchat to describe what he called a "serious airplane scare" when his private jet blew a tire upon landing at Boston Logan International Airport.

Hart, clearly shaken, was apparently able to find a bit of humor in the situation, as the photo he posted showed himself and others on the plane hitting the well-known Slavic pose outside of the jet, which doubled as a prayer pose.

As Hart mentions in the post, no one was harmed in the incident. He also shared a video detailing the incident and talking about the "angels on [his] back."

Hart has become well known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, and he's been one of Philadelphia's most avid fans. Luckily everyone was OK -- if shaken -- after this incident. In a statement provided to People, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the blown tire and said that the runway was closed while debris was cleared off of it.

