Kevin Huerter may have only just joined the Sacramento Kings, but in his nine games with the team he's already seeing a discrepancy in the way NBA referees officiate Kings games compared to other NBA teams.

"It hurts me to say this, but yes," Huerter said Wednesday during an interview on Sactown Sports 1140 AM when asked if he sees a change in the way Kings games are officiated. "Honestly. That is something that within the first [nine] games has been noticeable.

He even admitted that he was warned that this would happen.

"I won't say which teammates, but a couple of teammates that have been here said, 'Things are different here in Sac,'" Huerter said. "We don't get many calls. You're going to realize in every game that things are different, and honestly it is something I've felt so far."

The comments from Huerter come as Sacramento has been on the receiving end of multiple controversial calls of late.

Following a 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Nov. 2, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report revealed that Tyler Herro's game-winning three shouldn't have counted because he traveled on the play. Then 48 hours afterwards, Huerter himself appeared to be fouled by Klay Thompson on a potential game-tying three-point attempt, but nothing was called in a 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors. However, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report again confirmed that a foul should've been called on the play, which would've given Huerter an opportunity to potentially sink free throws to tie the game.

"It's frustrating to be in those positions. … I think I knew right away, walking off that court, what that Last Two Minute Report was going to come out and say yesterday. It said what we all thought it was going to," Huerter said. "For a team and a city that's trying to change things and continue to get as many wins as possible, it's definitely a frustrating pill to swallow walking off the court."

Obviously, there's no way to know if the Kings would've ultimately won either of those games, but they never had the opportunity to because of the two missed calls in crunch time. Sacramento has a 4-6 record to start off the season, but has won four of its last six games -- despite being put in some frustrating situations.