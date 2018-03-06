Kevin Love addresses mental health, in-game panic attacks in response to DeRozan

Kevin Love was one of the many people that saw DeMar DeRozan speak out about his mental health. What DeRozan did was something not many athletes have been willing to do in the past -- open up about mental health issues. For DeRozan, it was a chance to tell people that they're not the only people going through these kind of problems.

On Tuesday, in a post for the Players' Tribune, the Cavaliers big man revealed he was one of those people. Love wrote about how DeRozan inspired him to speak out about his own mental health. Back in November, Love experienced a panic attack during a game against the Hawks, and as a result, the attack led him to the hospital. He wasn't sure how to respond, so he turned to a therapist.

So I did one seemingly little thing that turned out to be a big thing. The Cavs helped me find a therapist, and I set up an appointment. I gotta stop right here and just say: I'm the last person who'd have thought I'd be seeing a therapist. I remember when I was two or three years into the league, a friend asked me why NBA players didn't see therapists. I scoffed at the idea. No way any of us is gonna talk to someone. I was 20 or 21 years old, and I'd grown up around basketball. And on basketball teams? Nobody talked about what they were struggling with on the inside. I remember thinking, What are my problems? I'm healthy. I play basketball for a living. What do I have to worry about? I'd never heard of any pro athlete talking about mental health, and I didn't want to be the only one. I didn't want to look weak. Honestly, I just didn't think I needed it. It's like the playbook said — figure it out on your own, like everyone else around me always had.

Love might have never come forward and address his hurdles to the public if it were not for DeRozan. DeRozan's words inspired Love to open up about his adversity with mental health. Mental health is a real issue. Everybody is going through something and it's a conversation that needs to be had.

One of the reasons I wanted to write this comes from reading DeMar's comments last week about depression. I've played against DeMar for years, but I never could've guessed that he was struggling with anything. It really makes you think about how we are all walking around with experiences and struggles — all kinds of things — and we sometimes think we're the only ones going through them. The reality is that we probably have a lot in common with what our friends and colleagues and neighbors are dealing with. So I'm not saying everyone should share all their deepest secrets — not everything should be public and it's every person's choice. But creating a better environment for talking about mental health … that's where we need to get to.

Love's teammate, LeBron James, came out in support of his message. As did former Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova.

You’re even more powerful now than ever before @kevinlove!!! Salute and respect brother! ✊🏾💪🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/6nL6WoZMCm — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 6, 2018

Love said he's never been comfortable sharing much about himself. It takes a lot of courage to open up about something like mental health, but if the outpouring responses are any indication, then it will certainly be worth it. Love and DeRozan are accomplishing their goal, and that's starting a serious conversation about a topic many people find uncomfortable. Hopefully their stories will inspire others who deal with similar issues.