Kevin Love believes Cavaliers fans will support Kyrie Irving when he makes his return to Cleveland

Before seeing LeBron James depart in free agency last summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers also shipped out one of their biggest stars in Kyrie Irving.

Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2017 in the infamous deal that brought Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers. However, nearly two years after that famed trade, Irving has only played in one game within the confines of Quicken Loans Arena as a visitor. Still, former teammate Kevin Love believes that Irving will ultimately be appreciated and cheered once he decides to suit up against the Cavaliers down the road.

"It is odd," Love said, via The Athletic. "This is nothing against anybody not coming back, or Kyrie for that matter, but, I know that as his former teammate and as a friend of his, I love him. Signing back on with the city of Cleveland, what, this is my fifth year now, will be heading into my sixth next year, like, this is a great city. The fans are going to support you. And when he does come back they're going to embrace it and they're going to support him."

Love understands why Irving is taking off games late in the regular season given his injury history. After all, Irving was forced to have knee surgery late last season and didn't play throughout Boston's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they ultimately lost to Cleveland.

Irving made it clear earlier this month that he isn't pushing himself too hard throughout the stretch run of the regular season when he said that he plans to sit out multiple games in an effort to rest up for the postseason, Kyrie will have a chance to get back on the floor on Friday when Boston faces the Pacers (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBATV add-on).

"I know he's been hurt, I know he's been gearing up for the playoffs, as he should, and getting his body right and his mind right for that, but whenever he comes back I know for a fact that we and the whole city and the state of Ohio and everybody who remembers him from 2016, that big shot ... it will be all love," Love said.

The Celtics star guard did get booed during his first game back in Cleveland when the 2017-18 season got underway. Of course, that was the fateful game that saw Gordon Hayward suffer a season-ending fractured ankle and the Celtics still managed to make a deep postseason run despite not having Irving or Hayward.

Love may certainly have a point and it's been two years since Irving was traded out of Cleveland. If Irving takes the floor in Cleveland next season, regardless of what team he's on, he could receive more cheers this time around.