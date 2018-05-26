Kevin Love injury update: Cavaliers forward says he's a 'toss-up' for Game 7 vs. Celtics
Love was ruled out for the remainder of Game 6 after banging heads with Jayson Tatum
Update: Love will continue to be evaluated, but considers himself questionable for Sunday's Game 7, according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.
Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers got off to an unfortunate start, as Kevin Love had to head to the locker room just a few minutes into the game. At halftime, the Cavs announced that Love would be out for the remainder of the game as he continues to be evaluated.
With LeBron James controlling the ball at the top of the key, Love set a screen on the low block for George Hill. As Hill ran off the screen, Jayson Tatum followed closely behind, and ended up colliding with Love. The two players clashed heads, with both left feeling the pain of the collision.
Tatum stopped playing defense completely as he held his head, while Love collapsed to the ground. He clearly took the worst of the collision, as he stayed down for a few minutes while the Cavaliers' athletic trainer checked on him out on the floor.
Tatum ended up staying in the game, but Love had to make his way to the locker room for further evaluation.
Love has suffered three concussions in his career. Hopefully this will not be another one.
