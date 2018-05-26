Kevin Love injury update: Cavaliers forward says he's a 'toss-up' for Game 7 vs. Celtics

Update: Love will continue to be evaluated, but considers himself questionable for Sunday's Game 7, according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

Saw Kevin Love on his way out of the arena. Sounds like we'll have more answers tomorrow. He has more tests to pass before he can be cleared to play. As for his status for Sunday: "Toss-up," he said. — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) May 26, 2018

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers got off to an unfortunate start, as Kevin Love had to head to the locker room just a few minutes into the game. At halftime, the Cavs announced that Love would be out for the remainder of the game as he continues to be evaluated.

UPDATE: Per #Cavs Kevin Love experienced a hit to the head. Is continuing to be evaluated for a concussion & so as a precaution, he will be held out of play for the remainder of tonight’s game. — Allie Clifton (@FSOAllieOop) May 26, 2018

With LeBron James controlling the ball at the top of the key, Love set a screen on the low block for George Hill. As Hill ran off the screen, Jayson Tatum followed closely behind, and ended up colliding with Love. The two players clashed heads, with both left feeling the pain of the collision.

Tatum stopped playing defense completely as he held his head, while Love collapsed to the ground. He clearly took the worst of the collision, as he stayed down for a few minutes while the Cavaliers' athletic trainer checked on him out on the floor.

Kevin Love and Jayson Tatum just collided on the court. (➡️ @MillerLite) pic.twitter.com/FuRVHr3ree — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 26, 2018

Tatum ended up staying in the game, but Love had to make his way to the locker room for further evaluation.

Kevin Love heads to the locker room after colliding with Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/Nq1ItoFhv3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 26, 2018

Love has suffered three concussions in his career. Hopefully this will not be another one.